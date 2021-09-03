All IITs to Host R&D Mela to Showcase Innovations, Improve Collaboration with Industry

All the 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will come together to hold R&D fairs in the middle of November. The Research and Development melas will showcase the projects undertaken by faculty and students of the institute to industry and create a synergy between the two. While the R&D melas are beginning with IITs, will also be hosted by other technical institutes soon, informed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Under the initiative, all 23 IITs are coming together to focus on developing innovations for the Indian and global markets to facilitate ease of living for its citizens via different products and innovations. These products will be showcased to the industry on the day of the event.

These R&D fairs will also serve as a platform for greater linkages between the industry and academia and pave the way for India to become a global superpower in science and futuristic technologies, said Education Ministry.

This is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The NEP lays a lot of emphasis given on R&D, said Pradhan. “This will enable an environment for cutting-edge research as envisaged in the NEP," said Pradhan.

“This would create a new framework. IITs would create R&D initiatives to facilitate ease of living for our citizens. I am sure in this R&D mela many new innovations and projects will come up," said the minister.

“While the melas are beginning with IITs, soon all centrally-funded and good state-level engineering colleges will involve all technocrats and students will create a new ecosystem," he added.

The announcement came after the Education Minister held a meeting with heads of all education institutes including the IITs.

