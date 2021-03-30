All India Bar Examination-XV Result Declared at allindiabarexamination.com

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has announced the result for All India Bar Examination-XV (AIBE) result on its official website allindiabarexamination.com. Those who have taken the AIBE-XV exam can check their result status by using the required login credentials.

For some candidates, the result displays ‘to be declared later. For some students, the result will be declared within 7-10 working days and you will be informed through SMS, email, and notification, as per the official notice.

Meanwhile, the registration process for the 16th exam is still on. The last date to register for the AIBE 16 will be extended till April 30, the rescheduled date for the AIBE 16 will be intimated soon.

AIBE result has been declared after scrutinize the challenges and objections received by the examinees in the provisional answer key. The challenges were accepted by February 7 till 5 pm. The examination for the same was held on January 24 and in an earlier notification the Council said the result will be declared in the 3rd week of March.

Step 1. Visit the homepage of the AIBE official website at allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2. Click the link for ‘AIBE-XV result’.

Step 3. Enter the registered login credentials.

Step 4. The AIBE-XV result will be displayed on the screen, download it and keep it for further reference

Earlier, AIBE-XV result was scheduled to be released in the first week of March and was deferred several times.

BCI conducts the AIBE exam to provide the aspiring lawyers “Certificate of Practice” to practice the legal profession. Nearly 1.20 lakh advocates had registered this year to appear for the AIBE exam. The exam was held on January 24 at various centres in 52 cities across the country.

Meanwhile, BCI has also extended the application deadline for AIBE-XVI till March 31. The latest notification released by BCI states the same. The exam will be held on April 25 and the admit card will be released on April 10.

In case of any query or doubt, candidates can also contact the AIBE help desk at +91-9804580458, 011-49225022, 011-49225023 or mail at aibe.bci@gmail.com.