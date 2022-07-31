All India OBC Student Association Demand Rise in Upper age Limit in INSPIRE Fellowship

The All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA) has asked Minister of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh to grant age relaxation for Other Backward Class (OBC) category in Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research (INSPIRE) faculty fellowships on par with Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and female candidates.

The association, took it to Twitter to raise their demands. In a tweet it said, “We requested Shri Jitendra Singh, Minister of Science and Technology, Govt. of India to give age relaxation for OBCs in INSPIRE Faculty Fellowships on par with SC, ST and Women.”

We requested Shri. Jitendra Singh, Minister of Science and Technology, Govt. of India to give age relaxation for OBCs in INSPIRE Faculty Fellowships on par with SC, ST and Women @DrJitendraSingh pic.twitter.com/mNVdsmoRgE — All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA) (@aiobcsa) July 28, 2022

In a letter addressed to Singh, AIOBCSA wrote, “We are happy that applications for INSPIRE Faculty Fellowship 2022 are notified, but there is an injustice in the upper age limit for Other Backward Class (OBC) category which is equal to General category as 32 years. In the same notification, there is an age relaxation in upper age limit for SC, ST, women candidates (37 years) and Divyangjans (42 years).

The Students Association reported that the Department of Science and Technology (DST) has granted age relaxation to OBCs in the upper age restriction in other advertising including, DST SERB- National Post Doctoral Fellowship (N-PDF) – 40 years, DST SERB- Startup Research Grant (SRG) – 45 years and DST SERB- Teachers Associateship for Research Excellence (SERB-TARE) – 45 years.

Refusing age relaxation for OBCs in faculty fellowships is a grave disservice to populations that are socially and educationally underdeveloped, claime the AIOBCSA presiden, who urged Jitendra Singh to provide age relaxation for OBC aspirants.

The DST has started registration for the INSPIRE faculty fellowship programme from July 1, 2022. Candidates will be able to apply for DST INSPIRE fellowship for the academic year 2022 till August 15.

