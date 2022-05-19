All Papers of Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Exam Leaked: BJP MP Meena

After one of the Rajasthan Police recruitment exams was cancelled over alleged leak of question paper, MP Kirodi Lal Meena on Wednesday claimed that all papers have been leaked. He held the agency organising the examinations responsible for the leak of the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2022, saying it has experience in conducting online examinations only and demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter.

“All the exam papers of Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2022 have been leaked. Bhuvnesh Bhargava, Head of TCS Company, Rajasthan is solely responsible for it,” Meena told reporters at a press conference without substantiating his claim. “This company has experience in conducting online examinations only,” he added. Eight people, including an assistant sub-inspector of Rajasthan Police, have been arrested in connection with the paper leak case.

A Special Operations Group of the Rajasthan Police has found the involvement of the accused in the paper leak on May 14 at an exam centre at Diwakar Public Secondary School in the Jhotwara area. A case was registered in the matter on May 16.

The paper was leaked shortly before the second shift on May 14. A screenshot of the paper was leaked from the exam centre. During the second shift examination on May 14, the envelope of the paper was opened before time by the Centre Superintendent of Diwakar Public School, Jaipur, police said.

The paper of this shift will be conducted again. “When the government has RPSC, Subordinate Board for organising such exams then what is the justification for giving contract to a private company for taking the examination,” Meena said.

“The government earned a huge amount from this agency by robbing the youth of the state,” he added. The Rajya Sabha MP said the upcoming Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) recruitment exam is going to be held in the state in 2022 and its responsibility has also been given to TCS company.

“I request the government not to play with the future of the youth,” he said. He claimed that the SOG of Rajasthan Police is investigating several paper leak cases so the case should be handed over to the CBI.

The CBI is already investigating the scam in the Delhi Police examination and involvement of TCS, which is also responsible for the Rajasthan Police recruitment examination, he added.

