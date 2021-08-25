All School Teachers to be Vaccinated on Priority Ahead of Teachers Day

The government is planning to vaccinate all school teachers across India on priority before the National Teachers Day on September 5. “In addition to the plan to provide vaccine to every state this month, more than 2 crore vaccine doses are being made available. We have requested all the states to try to vaccinate all school teachers on priority before Teachers’ Day, which is celebrated on 5th September," said Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya.

Schools across the country have been shut since March 2020. Students have been carrying out studies in online mode, however, due to lack fo devices, lack of proper internet connection, many students have not been able to attend classes. As schools are gradually reopening amid fear of the third wave of COVID-19 and lack of vaccines available for school-going children under the age of 18, vaccination for teachers is being prioritised.

