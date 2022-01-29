All Schools in Bangalore to Reopen From January 31, Announced State Education Minister

Amidst a slight decline in Karnataka Covid-19 cases tally, the State government on Saturday, announced to reopen schools for all classes and colleges in Bangalore from Monday, January 31. Talking to the media, Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh announced reopening of schools and colleges and urged the officials to emphasise on strict adherence of COVID-19 protocols during offline classes. The decision comes after a meeting with the COVID 19 Technical Advisory Committee.

We’ve decided to open schools in Bengaluru from Monday. Night curfew to be lifted from Jan 31; have directed concerned depts to ensure that proper SOPs are followed. Marriage functions are permitted with 200 members indoors and 300 outdoors: Karnataka Minister BC Nagesh pic.twitter.com/qc4AHHXe7L— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2022

School reopening is being reconsidered because of the approaching board exams. Karnataka will hold board exams from March 28. Schools have been shut, however, classes have been conducted in online mode.

Now, several states are reconsidering opening schools as Covid-19 cases have been on a decline yet again. Other states in from Maharashtra to Madhya Pradesh to Tamil Nadu have started to reopened schools for physical classes. As per the Covid bulletin latest tally, Karnataka reported 31,198 Covid-19 cases along with 50 deaths. Meanwhile, Bangalore reported COVID-19 15,199 new cases on Friday. The positivity rate of the state stood at 20.91 per cent.

