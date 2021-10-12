All You Need to Know About Delhi Govt's 'Desh Ke Mentor' Programme

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has launched the ‘Desh ke Mentor’ programme to provide career guidance to the students of class 9 to 12. The Delhi government school students will be mentored by people who are experts in their field, giving students insight into diverse career options. Under the initiative, people in the age group of 18-35 can register themselves as mentors. These mentors will adopt up to 10 students to provide counseling regarding career and teenage issues.

Under this programme, the mentors will dedicate 10 minutes each week to the students. While launching the programme, Kejriwal said that the students will have an elder sibling or friend with whom they could share their problems and queries. While on the other hand, the youth of the country will be able to help in the nation-building process.

Actor Sonu Sood has been roped in by the Delhi government as the brand ambassador of the initiative. Apart from him Olympian Ravi Dahiya, singer Palash Sen, RJ Adi, and comedian Saloni Gaur interacted with students during the launch and shared their experiences.

According to Kejriwal the need to start such an initiative was that after students reach class 9, they come under a lot of pressure of studies and career alongside pressure from family and friends. “We want these children to get a non-judgemental helping hand and guiding light. Someone with whom the child can talk without any inhibitions. It is human nature that when you talk to someone, share your problems with them, you are inclined to feel cathartic. It helps one get out of a dark mindset,” said Kejriwal.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on the occasion that better decision-making can be done if the students of classes 9 to 12 have someone who can guide them without any judgements, at a time when they have to decide what career path they want to choose. “If someone wants to join the police service, then there should be someone to guide them on the process and research for them as a mentor. If parents are confused on how to help their children choose a career, there should be a mentor to guide the students in taking the right decision,” said Sisodia.

‘Desh ke Mentor’ Programme: How to participate

The initiative has been launched under the ‘Youth for Education’ programme by the Directorate of Education. Students from Delhi’s government schools can remotely participate in the initiative. For this, the government has launched an app. To download the app, give a missed call on 7500040004 this number after which the app can be downloaded.

Across the country, people in the age group of 18-35 who are interested in providing guidance can do so by registering on the same app. The guidance programme will span from two to six months. The first two months will be a compulsory module whereas the remaining four months will be optional. Two to five students each will be guided by mentors with different professional and academic backgrounds. The students will be counseled for their overall personality development.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.