Over 39 lakh students in classes 10 and 12 are sitting for their board examinations this year. The examinations began on February 15 and will end on April 5, 2023. The Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting examinations in more than 7,250 centres for 191 subjects. The Class 10 board examinations will end on March 21, 2023. After the completion of the board exams, what bothers many students is whether they will pass or not. So, let us take a look at the passing criteria in board exams as per CBSE.

As per the guidelines of CBSE, an examinee has to score 33% marks in every subject to get promoted in the board exams. Hence for every student, scoring 33% marks is mandatory to pass the exams. Further, a student has to receive passing scores in both internal as well as external papers. Internal papers include class tests, assignments and projects while external papers are for the final examinations being conducted at various test centres by CBSE.

As per the official notification of the CBSE, a student is eligible to get a passing certificate only if they grade higher than an ‘E’ in all subjects of internal assessment unless they are exempted. Failing this, the result of the external examinations will be withheld but not for more than one year.

Further, if a subject involves both practical and theory, a candidate must obtain 33% marks in theory and in practical separately. Moreover, the aggregate of the practical and theory papers should be 33% marks to qualify in that subject.

Compartment rules

A candidate failing in one of the five subjects of external examinations shall be placed in the compartment in that subject provided they qualify in all the papers of internal assessment.

A candidate who does not appear for the exams or fails in all the subjects is required to reappear in all the subjects in the subsequent Board examinations as per syllabi and courses laid down to pass. Such candidates have the option to appear for the practical examination in the subjects involving practical or retain their previous marks.

