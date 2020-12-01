All You Need to Know About RRB NTPC, Group D, Other Exams that Begin December 15

The exams for selection to non-technical popular category (NTPC), group D and ministerial and isolated category posts in Railways will commence on December 15.

As per the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB), the exam will be conducted in multiple shifts and the marks obtained will be normalised to create the final merit list.

The detailed schedule for the RRB NTPC, RRB group D and RRB Ministerial and Isolated category are yet to be released. Once they come out, candidates can access them on the official website of the RRBs. The railways have said that the exam for selection to ministerial and isolated category will be held between December 15 and 23 and will be held for selection to 1,663 posts.

As per RRB, the admit cards will be released 4 days prior to the commencement of the exam and RRBS will release the free travel authority for candidates hailing from SC, ST category who have opted for free rail travel activity.

Admit cards or hall tickets will be released on its website.

Candidates will be intimated about exam date and city details 10 days prior to the commencement of the assessment and they have to carry one colour photograph, (the same they had uploaded in the application), while appearing for the test.

The Indian Railways have received more than 1.2 crore applications against 35,208 vacancies for the RRB NTPC exam while there have been over 1 crore 15 lakh applications for the RRB Group D exam. There are a total of 1,03,769 vacancies in the Group D category.

A total of 1,663 vacancies in the Ministerial and Isolated category posts will be filled through the exam

It was earlier revealed that for candidates who secure the same mark in the RRB NTPC, Group D and other exams, the RRBs will follow the tie-breaking rule. This means that the merit position will be decided by age. The older candidates will be placed at higher merit. In cases where the ages of the candidates are same, the alphabetical order of the name will be considered to break the tie.