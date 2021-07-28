Allahabad High Court Clerk Recruitment 2021: Here's How to Apply

Allahabad High Court has invited applications for contractual engagement of law clerks for one year. In total, 94 vacancies have been announced for the above-mentioned recruitment on the official portal of Allahabad High Court. Interested and eligible candidates will have to download the application form from the official portal and fill in the hard copy and send it to the high court along with a duly attested copy of other required documents by August 28.

Allahabad High Court recruitment 2021: Steps to download application form

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Allahabad High Court

Step 2: Scroll down the homage and click on the recruitment tab

Step 3: Next click on the “Notice inviting application for the post of Law Clerk (Trainee) in the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad” pdf link

Step 4: Read the instructions and take a printout of the application form.

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 300 through bank draft drawn in favour of Registrar General, High Court of Judicature at Allahabad. The application forms are also available at the counters opened at Allahabad High Court and its Lucknow Bench by paying the fee of Rs 300.

Allahabad High Court application 2021: Documents needed

Applicants must attach a duly attested copy of class 10 mark sheet, class 10 pass certificate as age proof, intermediate mark sheet and pass certificate, graduation/post-graduation mark sheets and certificates and certificates of extracurricular activities, and computer knowledge along with two self-addressed envelopes of size 5"x10" each with postage stamps of Rs 40.

Allahabad High Court recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Educational Qualification: Law Graduates with atleast 55 per cent marks from any recognised college/university who have not started practise as an advocate or engaged in any other profession or vocation/service are eligible to apply. Those who have appeared in the LLB final year exam this year may also apply. The applicants should also have basic knowledge of computers, data entry, and word processing.

Age limit: The minimum age is 21 years and the maximum age limit is 26 years

Candidates will be selected on the basis of an interview that will be held in Allahabad only. The selected candidates will get a monthly remuneration of Rs 15,000.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here