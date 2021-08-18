Allahabad High Court to Recruit for 411 Posts, Graduates Can Apply

Allahabad High Court has released the recruitment notification for the posts of review officer, assistant review officer, and computer assistant on its official website. In total, 411 vacancies have been announced. The online application process has begun on August 17 and will continue till September 16.

Allahabad High Court recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have completed their graduation or equivalent from any recognized university. Furthermore, they should also possess a diploma or a degree certificate in computer science from any recognized institute or ‘O’ level certificate awarded by NIELET/DOEACC society and a minimum typing speed of 25 words per minute.

Age limit: Candidates should be between 21 years to 35 years of age for the post of RO and ARO. However, for computer assistants, the minimum age is 18 years and the maximum age is 35 years.

Allahabad High Court recruitment 2021: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Allahabad High Court

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the recruitment section and click on the relevant application form

Step 3: Candidates will be then required to register themselves by filling in with the details

Step 4: Once done, save the registration number and password and fill in the application form

Step 5: Upload documents like photographs, mark sheets, and other required documents

Step 6: Pay the application fee online, which is Rs 800

Step 7. Download a copy of the form for future reference

Allahabad High Court recruitment 2021: Selection process

The selection will be done through a computer-based test (CBT) of three hours duration and a computer knowledge test in English. The total marks will be 200 and there will be no negative marking in the CBT exam.

