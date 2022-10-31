Allahabad HIgh Court Offers 3932 Jobs for 12th Pass, Salary up to Rs 20200

The Allahabad High Court has recently notified the recruitment process for filling 3932 vacancies of stenographers, junior assistants, paid apprentices, drivers, and category ‘D’ cadre positions. The applications can be submitted online through the recruitment page on the high court’s official website, allahabadhighcourt.in, on or before November 13. The recruitment is open for candidates between 18 to 40 years of age.

Candidates may choose to apply for more than one post but in that case, separate applications will have to be filed for the respective positions.

Written exams, skill tests, steno tests, typing tests, driving tests (as required by the position), document verification, and medical exams will all be employed to choose the qualified candidates.

For stenographer category three positions in Group C, applicants must hold a graduation degree and a triple C certificate. For positions as junior assistants and trainees, intermediate and triple C certificates are required. Applicants must have passed the driving test for the vacancies of drivers and should also possess a three-year driving permit for a four-wheel vehicle.

Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2022: How to apply?

To apply for the Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2022, follow these steps.

Step 1: Go to the official websites NTA recruitment.nta.nic.in or Allahabad High Court recruitment.allahabadhighcourt.in.

Step 2: Click the “Recruitment Examinations 2022 High Court of Judicature Allahabad” notification on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the Application Form link for the position that you are most interested in applying for.

Step 4: If you’re a new user, click “New Registration” or else, click on “Signup.”

Step 5: Fill out the application form with the required personal and educational information and upload the required scanned documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fees according to the number of posts applied for.

Step 7: Submit the application and save a copy of it for future use.

The candidates will receive information about the exam’s date, time, and venue via their e-admit card.

Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2022: Salary

The pay scale for all the post are different. For the category ‘C’ Cadre Post: Stenographer Grade-III, the pay sales: Rs.5200 to 20200 Grade Pay Rs.2800. Further for category ‘C’ Cadre Posts, the pay scale is the same and for the Driver Category ‘C’/Grade-IV the pay grade is Rs.1900

