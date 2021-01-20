Allahabad High Court UP HJS Recruitment 2021 Begins Today for District Judge Posts

The Allahabad High Court, Uttar Pradesh, has invited applications for recruitment to the post of District Judge (UP HJS). Interested candidates can apply for the same in an online mode at allahabadhighcourt.in from today, January 20, onwards.

According to the High Court notification for Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service (UP HJS Direct Recruitment 2020) out of the total 98 posts, 45 posts are unreserved, while 23 posts are for OBC, 18 for SC, and one for ST. The remaining 11 posts are for the recruitment of 2009, which have to be filled under the order of the top court in the related case. Of these, seven posts are reserved for SC and four OBCs.

Allahabad High Court UP HJS Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Starting date for submission of online application: January 20

Last date for submission of online application: February 19

Last date for payment of application fee: February 19

Date of Pre Exam: April 4

Tentative date of admit card: March 2021

Vacancy Details:

District Judge (HJS) - 98 posts

Eligibility Criteria to apply for Allahabad High Court UP HJS Recruitment 2021:

Educational Qualification: The candidate should have an LLB degree with seven years of practice as an Advocate.

Age Limit For Allahabad High Court UP HJS Recruitment 2021:

35 to 45 years (Age relaxation will be for reserved category candidates as per the government norms)

Here Are The Selection Criteria for Allahabad High Court UP HJS Recruitment 2021:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of prelims, mains, and interviews. The prelims exam will be held on April 4, 2021, in Allahabad. All those who qualify in the prelims will be invited to appear in the further recruitment process.

Here Is How You Can Apply For Allahabad High Court UP HJS Recruitment 2021:

The applications have to be submitted online between January 20, 2021, and February 19, 2021 (23:59). The hard copy of the online application can be downloaded till February 22, 2021