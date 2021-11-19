Allahabad University Admission 2021 Counselling Schedule Out, Register at allduniv.ac.in

The University of Allahabad has released a counselling schedule for admissions various undergraduate courses, including BSc (Maths), BSc (Bio) and BCom on Wednesday. Those who want to register for the counselling can apply online through the varsity’s official site at allduniv.ac.in.

As per the recent released schedule, counselling for the B.A programmes will start from November 28, and will go on for November 29 and 30, 2021. For the B.Com courses admission counselling will be conducted on November 25, 26, 27 and 28, 2021. Further, for B.Sc Bio course, counselling will be done on November 24 and 25 and B.Sc Maths course counselling will be conducted on 26 and 27, 2021. The admission will be strictly on basis of merit and availability of seats, claimed the varsity notification.

The reporting time is 9.30 am to 12.30 pm at Pravesh Bhawan Chatham Lines, University of Allahabad. The counselling session will begin at 2 pm onwards.

Candidates who will appear for the counselling round will have to carry their admit card, scorecard, Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheet and certificates, transfer certificate and migration certificate, caste certificate, EWS category certificate, recent passport size colour photograph, Aadhar card, prescribed fee through cash.

Meanwhile, the Allahabad University students made headlines as some of the students made sand art to impart a message of celebrating Diwali in an eco-friendly manner.

The artists behind converting sand into beautiful rangolis, diyas, and crackers, want to convey the things that they want people to conserve and do away with this Diwali, reports ANI.

