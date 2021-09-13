Allahabad University Admissions 2021 Begin, How to Apply for UGAT

The Allahabad University has begun the application process for the Under Graduate Aptitude Test (UGAT) for admissions to its various undergraduate programmes. The last date to submit the Allahabad University 2021 application form as well as pay the fees is October 3.

Candidates who clear the UGAT will be able to get admissions at the varsity and its eight affiliated colleges for the UG courses including BA, BSc, BCom, Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), and Bachelor of Performing Arts (BPA).

The minimum qualification required to apply for UGAT is class 12 or equivalent from a recognized board.

UGAT 2021: Documents needed to apply

— Scanned image of photograph (up to 50 kb)

— Scanned image of signature ( up to 50 kb)

— Credit card or debit card or net banking details for payment of fees

UGAT 2021: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of Allahabad University — allduniv.ac.in

Step 2. Click on the admissions link on the homepage

Step 3. Fill the registration form using your name, father’s name, mother’s name, nationality, mobile number, email id, gender, and date of birth

Step 4: The username and password will be sent through SMS on the registered mobile number

Step 5: Fill the application form with the required credentials

Step 6: Upload your photograph and signature

Step 7: Submit fees.

Step 8: Take a print out of the filled application form for further use

UGAT 2021: Application fees

The registration fees for the unreserved, EWS and OBC Category is Rs 800 and for SC, ST, Physically Handicapped, it is Rs 400.

“The applicant must take due care while filling up the form (online). The applicant must ensure that all the information provided by him/her and filled in form are correct. The information provided by the applicant in his/her form shall not be changed or altered in any case and the University will not entertain such requests under any circumstance," the university said in its official notice.

UGAT 2021: Exam pattern

UGAT consists of questions from English or Hindi, general awareness, general mental ability test, and subject test. The exam is conducted in pen and paper mode as well as computer-based mode. The admission test will hold for two hours duration and will consist of 150 multiple-choice questions. For every correct answer, two marks will be awarded to the candidate.

The entrance test will be conducted in various centres of Prayagraj, Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Bareilly, Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, and Patna, Bhopal, New Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Thiruvanthpuram.

Candidates will be able to view the answer sheet within one month of declaration of results by paying Rs 100.

