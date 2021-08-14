Allahabad University Cancels Mushaira Following Involvement of Poets Who Took Part in CAA Protests

The Allahabad University’s Mushaira and Kavi Sammelan have been canceled after a call from the Chief Minister’s office. Some poets who made controversial statements on CAA and against the Prime Minister in Shaheen Bagh were involved in the conference. Hence, it was directed to cancel the event, as per reports.

Iqbal Ashar, Popular Meerthi, Tahir Faraj, Moin Shadab, Bhushan Tyagi, Urdu poets Hashim Firozabadi and Shabina Adeeb, who raised their voice in Shaheen Bagh against CAA and the PM were invited to be part of the conference. There was strong opposition from social media about inviting the two poets to the event.

According to Dr Chittaranjan Kumar, Assistant PRO of Allahabad University the Mushaira and Kavi Samelan were cancelled due to some unavoidable reasons. The event was organised by Uttar Pradesh Urdu Academy in collaboration with the Cultural Committee and Urdu Department of Allahabad University.

Preparations were almost done and all the guests had reached the Allahabad Senate Hall. However, a call came from the CMO and the program was cancelled immediately. As per sources, a complaint regarding the matter was raised to the Education Ministry, PM, and CM’s office. The university’s Vice-Chancellor Professor Sangeeta Srivastava refused to preside over the event as well.

