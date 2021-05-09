Allahabad University Exam Schedule for MCA, BCA and PGDCA Released

Allahabad University has announced the exam schedule for second examination and examination of ex-students of MCA, BCA, and PGDCA. The exams will begin on May 15 and continue till May 22, 2021.

Students have been asked to join Google Classroom through the link already sent by the Centre of Computer Education and Training (CCET), IPS, for their respective papers on or before of May 12, 2021. In case of any difficulty, students may mail the CCET Coordinator at exam.ccet@gmail.com

Students are also required to upload scanned copies of their admit cards in respective Google Classroom(s) on or before May 14 for verification.

The question paper will be uploaded on the Google Classroom at the time of the examination. The duration of the examination is two hours. An additional 30 minutes will be given for submission of a single.pdf file of the answer scripts on Google Classroom after the pages.

The answer scripts have to uploaded on the mentioned Google Classroom for each candidate. In case of any difficult, the student can mail the answer script at exam.ccet@gmail.com within the next 30 minutes. The entire examination process must be completed within three hours.

Any delayed submission of the answer scripts beyond the allocated time will not be accepted. Email submission should be used only in emergency cases, said the varsity.

Allahabad University in a notification asked students to use A4 size paper only as answer scripts that shall have maximum of 12 pages and should be written on one side of the paper. The pages should be numbered as 1/12, 2/12, and so on.

Check our the examination schedule below:

A candidate has to answer only four questions. Students have been asked to use black pens for better scanned results. Students have been asked to scan only the written pages. While writing the answers, one-inch space should be left on the top of the page and half inch space on the sides, according to rules.

Before uploading the single.pdf file, it should be named as AU_Roll No_ Paper Code.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here