Allahabad University First-year, Post-graduate Students To Be Promoted Without Exam

In a significant decision taken by the Allahabad University, all odd semester exams of the first-year and post-graduate students have been cancelled, and now all the concerned students will be promoted to the next class without any exams. This decision was taken at the meeting held on June 16, sources reported.

All undergraduate students who will be promoted to the second year will have their mark sheets created on the basis of their second-year exams. In case a student is dissatisfied with this decision, they can sit for the Allahabad University Exam 2021 which is going to be held in September this year.

Allahabad University 2021 is a special first-year examination for students who wish to get their first year marksheets. It will be an online exam and students are required to register at the University counter. For more information, students can visit the website allduniv.ac.in.

The following are the promotion criteria for students to wish to appear in the 2021 Allahabad University exam:

The minimum marks which are allotted will be considered as the passing marks, while the highest marks will be calculated as the maximum after the deduction of two marks (this is applicable to all subjects). Marks will be given separately for the internal assessment and last semester’s examination. The marks which will be given in the last semester will be 1.5 times of the internal assessment. Promotion criteria will be different for alumni or students who have failed their exams. The examinations of final year students and even the post-graduation semester exams will be held in the month of October.

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to almost all the major universities and technical educational institutes across India to either cancel/postpone the exams; or just shift them all together to the online mode. Recently, there was a demand by the NSUI to hold online exams for students of Polytechnic Institute, Goa.

