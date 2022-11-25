Allahabad University PG Counselling Registration Begins, List Of Documents Required

The counselling registrations for admission to various postgraduate programmes at the University of Allahabad have begun today, November 25. The varsity is accepting applications and documents for the following courses- MA in journalism and mass communication, vocal, sitar, tabla, MPA vocal, MPA sitar, table, and medieval and modern history.

Candidates can apply online via the official website of Allahabad University, allduniv.ac.in. The last date for submitting the applications is November 27. According to the notification shared by the university, the physical verification of original documents will be conducted in the department at the time of enrollment. It is to be noted that the university reserves the right to cancel the candidates’ admission if any discrepancy in the original documents is found.

Also read| AEEE 2023: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham to Begin Registrations for Engineering Entrance on Nov 27

AU PG Admission 2022 Counselling: Documents Required

1. Class 10 or equivalent mark sheet.

2. Class 12 or equivalent mark sheet.

3. Graduation or equivalent mark sheet.

4. Marksheet for Postgraduate Studies (only for MTech in Earth System Science or second PG).

5. Aadhar card/PAN card

6. Migration certificate/Transfer certificate.

7. Anti-ragging form.

8. Undertaking for a gap year (if needed).

9. Caste/category certificate (if needed)

P G CounsellingMed&mod History, Journalism and Mass Comm. , MA & MPA Vocal, MA& MPA Sitar/Tabla pic.twitter.com/NOlwdmScke— University of Allahabad (@UoA_Official) November 24, 2022

Earlier on November 11, the University of Allahabad started the counselling process for UG courses on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). Candidates were given time to upload relevant documents between 9:00 am on November 11 and 11:30 am on November 12. The document verification was done from 11:30 am to 5:00 pm on November 12. After the successful verification of all the documents, candidates were asked to make payment for their course fees from 5:00 pm on November 12 till 5:00 pm on the next day. This is the first time that varsity has used the CUET score as a cut-off medium for admissions to UG programmes.

Read all the Latest Education News here