Allahabad University PGAT 2 Results 2020 Declared at allduniv.ac.in

Allahabad University PGAT 2 Result 2020 | The University of Allahabad authorities on Friday, October 30, declared the Allahabad University result for Postgraduate Admission Test (PGAT) 2 and institute of professional courses test (IPS) programmes. Candidates who had appeared in the admission test are advised to keep their registration number and roll number and system-generated Allahabad University password handy as they will be asked to key in the basic details on the university’s official website -- allduniv.ac.in.

The Allahabad University scorecard of Postgraduate Admission Test and institute of professional courses test mentions details of marks scored in every subject. The University will soon be releasing the PGAT 2 and IPS cut off. Those aspirants who meet the cut-off released by the university will be eligible to make it to the counselling process and eventually take the admission process ahead.

The Postgraduate Admission Test was held from September 29 to October 5. Those who appeared for the test are primarily seeking admission in postgraduate courses in Allahabad University. The courses in this category include LLM, MEd, MBA and MBA-RD.

Institute of Professional Courses test, on the other hand, was given by those people who are seeking admission in the university and its affiliated institutes for studying professional courses.

Allahabad University PGAT 2 Result 2020: Follow the steps to check your score

Step 1: Open browser of your choice and visit the official Allahabad University website allduniv.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the results designated hyperlink and click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page wherein you will have to enter your login credentials. After carefully checking details, hit the submit button.

Step 4: You will get access to PGAT and IPS results 2020. You can download or take a print out of the result for future reference.