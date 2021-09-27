Allahabad University Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 361 Posts, Check Details Here

Allahabad University has started the application process for various non-teaching staff (Group C) recruitment 2021 on September 24. As many as 361 vacant seats for various posts including Junior Office Assistant, MTS, Data Entry Operator (DEO), Laboratory Attendant, Laboratory Assistant, Library Attendant, and Stenographer will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Candidates willing to participate in this recruitment drive can apply by visiting the official website, allduniv.ac.in on or before October 23.

Allahabad University recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

For the level 1 post like boatman/groundsman/waterman, driver, multi-tasking staff (MTS), and sick attendant, candidates must have passed matriculation or equivalent.

For the post of library attendant, laboratory attendant, hind typist, and animal attendant, the applicants should be higher secondary or equivalent examination pass.

For other remaining posts, at least a graduation degree in the relevant field is needed with at least 50 per cent marks from a recognized university.

Allahabad University recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the homepage of the Allahabad University

Step 2: Go to the recruitment tab and click on the link for Allahabad University Group C recruitment 2021

Step 3: Next, register yourself, save the user id and password and submit the details

Step 4: Fill in the Allahabad University Group C application form and upload the documents

Step 5: Make a payment of the application fee and download the confirmation page.

Allahabad University recruitment 2021: Application fees

The applicants will be required to pay the application fee of Rs 1050 in online mode through net banking, credit card, or debit card.

Allahabad University Recruitment 2021: Selection process

The test comprises 100 multiple-choice type questions (MCQs) from four sections — General Knowledge, Language proficiency in English, Language proficiency in Hindi, and Relevant Subject and/or Services. The language of the paper will be bilingual, that is, English and Hindi. As per the marking scheme, each correct answer will carry two marks and 0.50 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

