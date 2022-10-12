Allahabad University to Launch 4-year UG Course on 'How to Make India a Vishwaguru'

Allahabad University will introduce a four-year course on ‘How to make India a Vishwaguru’ from the academic session 2023-24. The education department of the varsity said the course will teach the challenges of the country in becoming a Vishwaguru and how to lead the world after becoming a one. Apart from this, students will study about the new requirements in the field of education, the nature of Indian knowledge tradition and its need.

The ‘Bharat Kaise Banega Vishwaguru’ will be an undergraduate course. The education department of the university is currently preparing this syllabus. After approval from the board of studies for the new course, it will be sent to the academic council for approval.

Also read| IIT Madras Launches Centre for Indian Knowledge Systems, to Focus on Vāstu, Astronomy, Traditions

The head of the department and director of FRC Prof Dhananjay Yadav said that the new curriculum has been prepared under the new education policy – NEP 2020. In the new course, students will be taught core subjects as well as employable and foundational courses. For the first time, career studies and personality development have also been included in the undergraduate course. This also includes tours and projects in the fourth year.

The first and second year students will have to study three courses, added Yadav. Certificate will be awarded after the first year and diploma will be awarded after the second year. In the third year, there will be two years subjects. Whereas in the fourth year, one core subject will have to be studied. Students will be awarded a graduation honors degree in one subject after completion of the course.

Read| IIIT Delhi Launches Electronics and VLSI Engineering With Specialisation

Earlier, Maharaja Sayajirao University (MSU) of Baroda had started undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Hindu Studies. The BA and MA in Hindu Studies consist of study of Bhagwad Gita, Ramayana, Ayurveda, Hindu philosophy, yoga, Vedas, Upanishads, Bhakti movement, Shaivism, Vaishnavism and Shakti Tradition, Buddha and Jain tradition, etc. Even the Banaras Hindu University had earlier introduced a master’s course on Hindu Studies. The varsity claimed it is an interdisciplinary programme, which is in line with the new National Education Policy 2020.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here