Allahabad University To Promote Students, Differs Exam Schedule

In view of rising number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh and the country, Allahabad University (AU) has decided to promote students of few courses. It has also deferred semester examinations of few courses.

AU announced changes in the semester examination schedule on its official website as well as social media handles. The University was scheduled to hold the semester exams from April 3.

Through a series of tweets, AU informed about the decisions made by the University’s examination committee. It held a meeting on Monday to review semester examinations situation which has been interrupted due to COVID-19 restrictions imposed by Uttar Pradesh government. University vice-chancellor Rajiv Ranjan Tewari chaired the meeting.

In the meeting, it was decided that the students of the second year of undergraduate course and intermediate semester of postgraduate and professional courses will be promoted to the higher class or semester.

It was decided in an online meeting of the examination committee on 4 May'21, chaired by the Hon VC that the students of second year of undergraduate course and intermediate semester of postgraduate and professional courses will be promoted to the higher class or semester. pic.twitter.com/4LzZt0m7eE— University of Allahabad (@UoA_Official) May 4, 2021

Third year students of undergraduate courses will also be promoted and marksheet will be awarded on the basis of their performance in the previous class.

The exam committee resolved that the students of Third year of undergraduate courses will be promoted and marksheet will be awarded on the basis of their performance in the previous class.— University of Allahabad (@UoA_Official) May 4, 2021

Depending upon the COVID-19 situation, the students of undergraduate first year courses and postgraduate or professional final semester examinations will be held in the July - August 2021.

The exam committee also resolved that for the students of undergraduate first year courses and postgraduate or professional final semester the examinations will be held in the July - August 2021 depending on the then prevailing pandemic situation.— University of Allahabad (@UoA_Official) May 4, 2021

Earlier, AU had announced online exams for undergraduate and postgraduate students. But, due to prevailing situation caused by COVID-19 pandemic, the University has altered the examination schedule.

On May 1, AU had announced the ‘preponing’ of summer vacation from May 4 till July 5, 2021. During this period, the university and its affiliated colleges and the university departments will remain closed. Earlier, the summer vacation at Allahabad University was scheduled to start from May 15.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here