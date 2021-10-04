Allahabad University to Recruit 357 Assistant Professors

Allahabad University has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of the posts of assistant professor, on its official website allduniv.ac.in. As many as 357 vacant seats have been announced for this recruitment drive. Interested candidates can apply online on the official portal by October 27.

Allahabad University Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Applicants must hold a Master’s degree with 55 per cent marks or an equivalent grade on a point scale in the relevant subject or an equivalent degree from an Indian/foreign University. Besides the educational qualifications, the candidate is also required to clear the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET. Those who have been awarded a PhD Degree can also apply for this post.

Allahabad University Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021: Application process

Step 1: Visit the official website of Allahabad University

Step 2: Go to the career tab available on the homepage of the varsity’s official website

Step 3: Next, click on the link that reads ‘Advertisement for Teaching posts’

Step 4: Click on the online application link

Step 4: Sign up using personal details and generate login ID

Step 5: Save the registered login credentials and fill in all the necessary details

Step 6: Upload the required documents in the specified format and pay the processing fee

Step 6: Submit the application form and download a copy of it for future reference.

Allahabad University Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021: Application fees

The applicants will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 1500 for the unreserved, EWS, and OBC category, Rs 650 is SC and ST, and Rs 50 for PwD.

Candidates will need to upload soft copies of relevant documents during the application process. Selected candidates will be called for an interview during which they will have to produce the original certificates of all the documents.

