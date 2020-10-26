Allahabad University UG Admission 2020 Results Declared; Find The Link Here

University of Allahabad has declared results for Undergraduate Admissions Entrance Exam 2020 on October 25. The Allabahad University UG entrance 2020 result is available online on the portal created for 2020 entrance exams. UG aspirants can check result of the courses BA, BFA, BPA, B.Sc, B.Sc. Home Science and B.Com.

Candidates who applied for the aforementioned courses can follow these steps to check their result:

• Visit https://www.aupravesh2020.com/Home/Applicationform.aspx

• Under the list of application forms, select the required category of your course, which will be UGAT for the above courses

• Click on proceed to go to the login portal

• Enter your login ID and password

• Download your score card available on this portal

• Take a print out of your scorecard as well for future references

The University of Allahabad (AU) is one of the oldest universities of the country, established in 1887 and offers courses in disciplines like Law, Arts, Science and Commerce.

On the basis of these UGAT 2020 results, qualifying candidates will be called in for counselling. The cut off marks for AU are expected to be declared on October 30. The University of Allahabad Admission procedure 2020 will be declared soon for the courses whose results have been declared.

As many as 11 colleges are affiliated with AU and the entrance tests conducted by the university decides if a candidate will be admitted to the main campus of the university or its affiliated colleges. Based on the cut off every year, students are allotted colleges. The students who score higher are given admission to the university campus.

The AU entrance exams 2020 for admission to different undergraduate and postgraduate courses of the university were conducted during the Covid-19 pandemic in late September and early October this year.

Once regarded as ‘Oxford of the East,’ the entrance exam of the university is considered difficult to qualify with thousands sitting to write the tests. The university offers around 18 UG courses and admission is based on the results of the entrance test.