Allahabad University's Hiked Annual Fee is Rs 4,151: Know Fee Structure of Top Central Universities

Allahabad University students are protesting against the fee hike for over a month. The fee per student annually for the past several decades was Rs 975 which comes to Rs 81 per month. The university fee has been enhanced to Rs 4,151 per year or Rs 333 per month.

Students from low-income families rely on government-run universities as private universities are often out of their budgets. Let us check the annual fees of the top central universities in the country:

Jamia Millia Islamia: The fees for most of the undergraduate courses including BA, BA History Hons, BA English Hons offered by Jamia ranges from Rs 20000 to Rs 22000 while BA Geography Hons is Rs 23,400. The BTech and BA LLB courses are relatively higher ranging from Rs 50000 to Rs 2 lakh.

Delhi University: The varsity has several colleges affiliated to it. While most the undergraduate courses including BA, BCom and BSC programmes have an annual fees within the range of Rs 5500 to Rs 14000, some courses have a higher fee. Across most of the colleges, BSc Computer Science has the highest fees — Ram Lal Anand College offers the course at a fee of Rs 65140, Aryabhatta College at Rs 29130, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College at Rs 50500, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College at Rs 36145, Hansraj College at Rs 48735. Meanwhile, Indraprastha College for Women offers most of its courses at a fee of Rs 24100, Lady Shri Ram College for Women between Rs 15870 to Rs 25870.

Aligarh Muslim University: The fee structure at AMU is different for boys and girls. As per the official website, the BA (Hons) courses including English, Hindi, Geography, Philosophy, the charge for boys (external candidates) is Rs 11275 and for girls (external candidates), it is Rs 10375. For internal candidates, the fees is Rs 10925 for boys and Rs 10025 for girls. For MA and MSc courses, it ranges from Rs 10000 to Rs 14000.

Jawaharlal Nehru University: As per the official website, the tuition fees for BA (Hons), MA, MSc, and MCA is Rs 216, for MPhil, PhD, Pre-PhD, PhD, MPH/PhD, MTech is Rs 240 while for part-time courses it is Rs 120. The annual fees is to be paid at the time of enrolment in the university. For MBA, the admission fee is Rs 2500 and per semester student activity fee is Rs 2500.

Hyderabad University: For BA and MA courses, the fees ranges between Rs 33000 to Rs 47000, for BSc and MSc courses, the fees may go up to Rs 81000 depending on the subject the student has opted for.

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University: The annual fees of the BA Hons public administration course is Rs 13300, the BCom Hons is Rs 33300, the fees of the MA courses ranges from Rs 6300 to Rs 23300, while the MSc courses ranges from Rs 33000 to Rs 55000, states the official website.

Visva Bharati University: The humanities stream UG courses annual fees is Rs 6030, science stream (science and agriculture) is Rs 6730, and social science stream is Rs 8530. For BEd, the course fee is Rs 9610. The PG courses ranges from Rs 7560 to Rs 11060.

Banaras Hindu University: As per the official website, the course fee per annum for BA, BCom, BMus and BFA is Rs 1846, for BSc it is Rs 2266, for MA, MCom, MMus, MFA and MA (Mass Communication), it is Rs 2596. For certificate course, the annual fees is Rs 1796, for UG diploma, it is Rs 1796, and for PG diploma, it is Rs 2236.

