Amid allegations of “unauthorized occupation” against Nobel laureate Amartya Sen by Visva-Bharati, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday handed over land-related documents to him, asserting that “no one can question him” in the future.

Banerjee met Amartya Sen in his residence in Shantiniketan today where she gave land documents to him. Recently, a notice was sent to Sen by Viswa Bharathi that he is occupying some decibel land of the university. The VC also commented that Sen is not a Nobel laureate. Today, the minister visited Sen and stated that the claim that he is staying in Viswa Bharathi land is wrong. She handed over papers to him and she said that the VC has defamed the Nobel laureate.

Banerjee dubbed the accusations made against him as “baseless”. She also announced that the Nobel laureate would be accorded ‘Z+ category’ security in future. “Allegations of land grabbing against him (Amartya Sen) are baseless. It is an attempt to malign his reputation. No one has the right to insult him. We won’t tolerate it,” Banerjee said as the economist sat next to her.

“I respect Visva-Bharati, but condemn the attempts being made to saffronise the hallowed institution,” she said. Visva-Bharati, in a missive last week, asked Sen to immediately hand over parts of a plot he was allegedly occupying in an “unauthorised manner” at Santiniketan.

Earlier, a section of students of Visva Bharati University claimed they had forced a closure of the institution demanding revocation of suspension orders handed down to seven students on disciplinary grounds. The students also demanded a decision to sack senior faculty member and economics professor Sudipta Bhattacharya, should be revoked.

Visva Bharati SFI leader Somnath Sow said on behalf of the protesting students that the university has been shut down due to the agitation Monday and they would continue protests till the “undemocratic act of suspension” of classmates and sacking of Prof Bhattacharya is revoked.

— with PTI inputs

