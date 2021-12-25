Almost Half of SCs, STs Teaching Posts Vacant in Central Universities: Govt Data

Nearly half of the total posts reserved for the faculty members from SC, ST communities are lying vacant across the central universities in India. This data was revealed by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan while addressing a question in the Lok Sabha.

A significant 1,015 teaching posts are lying vacant out of the total 2,272 reserved for the SC candidates in central universities while 590 out of total 1,154 posts reserved for the ST candidates have not been filled yet, revealed the data shared by the Education Ministry.

The central law states that a reservation of 27 per cent has to be implemented for OBC category candidates in the faculty positions while 15 per cent for Scheduled caste and 7.5 per cent for Scheduled Tribe candidates. However, the data reflects that 562 SC posts and 152 ST posts are vacant in the NITs (National Institutes of Technology) and the IITs (Indian Institutes of Technology) have 183 and 32 posts reserved for the SC and ST, respectively.

In IGNOU, 54 teaching posts reserved for SC category candidates are vacant, which makes up nearly 45 per cent of the total 120 seats sanctioned for the category along with the 26 vacant ST posts.

The data showed a similar trend for the Indian Institute of Information Technology where 63 per cent and 88 per cent of teaching posts reserved for the SC and ST category candidates were still unfilled.

Earlier in August, the Union Education ministry had nudged around forty central universities under it like the IIMs and the IITs to fill nearly 6000 vacant teaching posts by the end of October in “mission mode” in order to reduce the learning-teaching gap. The centre had also directed the universities to share the status on the filling up of backlog vacancies in tabular format by including a separate chapter in the report that is filed by varsities annually.

