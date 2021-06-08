Aman Kumar Who Gave Speech At Nitish Kumar's Event 27 Years Ago Clears BPSC

Aman Kumar, who had given a speech during a political programme of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, is among the 1,454 candidates who have qualified the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 64th combined competitive exam (CCE).

The process of BPSC 64th CCE began in 2017 and the commission has now declared the final results after four years. The final selection has been done on the basis of marks secured by the candidates in mains and interviews combined. The results are available at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

27 years ago, Aman had given a speech during an event organized to celebrate the victory of Nitish Kumar as Samata Party MP from Barh Lok Sabha constituency. The event was organized in the Maranchi area of Mokama Town in Patna in 1994. At that time, Aman was a student of class 2 and gave an impressive speech in presence of Nitish Kumar. Nitish Kumar was surprised to see the talent of that small child. Following his victory, Nitish Kumar became the Railway Minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government.

Aman Kumar, a resident of Maranchi, Mokama has secured 161st rank in the BPSC 64th CCE results. His father Sanjay Kumar is a farmer. Aman has one brother and one sister. He has studied software engineering from Chandigarh, and he was working in a big private company. But despite the job, he did not leave his studies. Aman was preparing for UPSC, during which he took the BPSC exam and successfully qualified.

BPSC on Sunday declared the 64th CCE results. As many as 3,799 candidates had appeared for the interview round out of which 1,454 candidates made it to the final list.

A total of 28 candidates have been selected for Bihar administrative service, 40 for Bihar police service, 10 for Bihar finance service (commercial tax officer), 2 for Jail superintendent, 8 for Sub registrar/Joint Sub-registrar. Selection has also been made for 223 Supply Inspectors, 571 Revenue Officers, 7 Municipal Executive Officers, and 133 Block Panchayat Officers.

