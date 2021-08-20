Amazon Offers Free Course in Cloud Computing, Aims at Training 29 Million People

Amazon has come up with an AWS re/Start program- a full-time, classroom-based training and skills development course for learning cloud computing. To take up the course, candidates do not need to have a background in technology. Through this course, the candidate will not only get knowledge about technology related things but will also learn important skills including resume writing, methods of appearing for interviews and other things. The main focus of the program will be on relational database skills, Linux, Python, security and networking. The brand claims that this course aims to prepare the candidate for all entry-level cloud positions.

The 12-week AWS re/Start program will prepare the individual with all essential skills of cloud computing. This professional course can be availed in 52 cities across 25 countries. By the end of the course, the individual will also be connected with tentative employers so that they can get a suitable job in the field of cloud computing. Interestingly there is no age limit or fee for this course by Amazon

This course was started by Amazon for making cloud skills training accessible for people around the world. The recruiters of the program will also lay emphasis on taking people from different social and cultural backgrounds. Special focus will be drawn towards those who belong to under represented groups.

The AWS re/Start began in 2017 after the first cohort was held in London. Ever since 2017, Amazon has been focusing on constant expansion of the program. This 12-week course is the brand’s part of global commitment to help 29 million people hone their technical skills for free.

This course comes in at a time when most things around the world are becoming hugely dependent on digital mediums. As per the World Economic Forum 84% of employers are switching to digitalised working processes rapidly. Further, the international organisation also predicts that in the next five years 50% of all employees worldwide will require re-skilling.

