Amazon to Hire 55,000 IT Professionals, to Conduct Career Fair This Month

Amazon will be hosting its first-ever virtual career fair in India on September 16. The tech giant has announced it will be hiring 55,000 candidates for corporate, tech and operations roles during the upcoming virtual career fair. It can be attended by any on and is free of cost. Participants of this virtual career fair will also get an opportunity to attend more than 20,000 personalized career-coaching sessions with Amazon recruiters as well.

The event will be also be attended by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, Worldwide Consumer CEO Dave Clark and New York Times bestselling authors David Epstein and Carla Harris. Participants will be able to seek advice on how to approach the job search process, learn resume-building skills and interview tips. This will help candidates in their search for suitable jobs.

The career fair is a part of a larger push by Amazon to recruit 55,000 candidates globally in the coming months. While it is recommended to pre-register online for the event, there is no official deadline to do so. The Amazon Career Day will also offer interesting and informative sessions with the Amazon CEO.

HR Leader, Corporate, APAC, and MENA, Amazon, Deepti Verma said in an interview to Business Standard, “Our commitment in India is that we will create around 20 lakh direct and indirect jobs by 2025.”

Amazon is currently offering more than 8000 direct job openings in 35 cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Kolkata, Noida, Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Coimbatore, Jaipur, Kanpur, Ludhiana, Pune, and Surat across the country.

Besides India, this career fair will also be conducted in Japan, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, UK, and Canada for the first time, while this will be Amazon’s third career fair in the US.

