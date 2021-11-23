Amazon to Setup New Skill Centre, Offer AWS Training Courses in Cloud Computing

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the Cloud wing of Amazon, on November 18 announced four initiatives that will empower interested people and make the learning process simpler and easier for everybody who is looking for free cloud computing skills training and wishes to unlock new career possibilities in the relevant field. The company’s aim is to educate 29 million people from all levels of knowledge and all walks of life in more than 200 countries and territories by 2025.

The first initiative announced is the launch of AWS Skill Builder, which will impart a new digital learning experience. The addition of AWS courses to the Amazon website and the expansion of the AWS re/Start global reskilling programme are the next two initiatives of AWS. The fourth and final one is the opening of the AWS Skills Centre which will be Amazon’s first dedicated, in-person cloud learning space.

The mission, to provide free cloud computing skills training to 29 million people by 2025, was started in December last year. According to the company, the tech giant has already helped over six million people gain cloud skills. The latest effort has come in to build on the existing commitment by granting ‘skill training’ to the hands of millions of people.

AWS Vice President of Training and Certification, Maureen Lonergan in a statement said that Amazon’s goal is “to empower anyone with a desire to learn by giving them access to the tools necessary to excel in cloud computing careers.”

Speaking on why the company is investing millions of dollars in developing online courses and local in-person reskilling programmes, Lonergan said that he believes the adoption of cloud computing across every industry will open job opportunities over the next decade.

The latest initiatives by Amazon come after the latest research highlighted the need for digital skills training. The researchers of AWS Global Digital Skills Study surveyed workers and employers, across 12 countries, on their perceptions about the need, importance of digital skills training. The study revealed that around 85 per cent of workers feel the need for more technical knowledge to do their jobs due to the pandemic-related changes in their work.

