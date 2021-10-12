Ambedkar University Second Cut-Off Sees Marginal Dip, Top Courses Available at 98%

After demanding 99% marks for admission to top courses, Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has released its second cut-off list on October 11 at its official website aud.ac.in. The second witnessed only a marginal decrease of 0.5 to 1%, just like Delhi University.

AUD released two different cut-offs in two parts — one for candidates from the National Capital Territory (NCT) and the other for non-NCT. AUD for which 85% seats are reserved at AUD and the remaining 15% are for non-NCT. The BA (H) Psychology course in the first cut was at 99.50% and for the second cut off it has come down to 98.50% for non-Delhi NCT and for Delhi candidates, it is at 98.75%. For BA (H) English, it is 96.75% for non-NCT and 96 per cent for Delhi NCT while the BA (H) History course requires 95.50 for Delhi aspirants and 97.50 for non-NCT.

Ambedkar University Delhi: Second Cut-off List 2021

BA (H) Economics

Delhi NCT - 96.25

Non-NCT - 97.25

BA (H) English

Delhi NCT - 96

Non-NCT - 96.75

BA (H) History

Delhi NCT - 95.5

Non-NCT - 97.25

BA (H) Mathematics

Delhi NCT - 91.25

Non-NCT - 93.25

BA (H) Psychology

Delhi NCT - 98

Non-NCT - 98.5

BA (H) Sociology

Delhi NCT - 95.5

Non-NCT - 96.5

BA (H) Social Sciences and Humanities

Delhi NCT - 95.25

Non-NCT - 97

Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA)

Delhi NCT - 95.75

Non-NCT - 96.25

BA (H) Hindi

Delhi NCT - 51.75

Non-NCT - 61.5

BA Global Studies

Delhi NCT - 84.25

Non-NCT - 93.75

BA Law and Politics

Delhi NCT - 88.25

Non-NCT - 94.5

BA Social Sciences and Humanities

Delhi NCT - 86.75

Non-NCT - 95.25

BA Sustainable Urbanism

Delhi NCT - 71.75

Non-NCT - 83.25

Those who fulfil the cut-off criterion as per the second list will have to upload their document for verification and pay the admission fees in the online mode to reserve the seats. The admissions will be held from October 12 to 14 from 10 am to 4 pm. The payment of fees will be on October 16 and 17. AUD will release a total of six cut-off lists this year. The third cut-off will be released on October 16 and the entire admissions process will be completed by October 27 This year, over 21,000 candidates applied for admissions to AUD.

