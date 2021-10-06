Ambedkar University Delhi First Cut-off at 99.5%, Check Marks Needed for Admissions

After the University of Delhi (DU) released the highest-ever cut-off with nine courses and seven colleges demanding 100% marks, the second popular choice of residents of the national capital, Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has also put its cut-off score at 99%.

In the first cut-off released today at aud.ac.in, students need high scores to get admission, especially to the popular courses. BA (Honours) Psychology recorded the highest cut-off at 99.50% for candidates outside Delhi and, 98.75% for candidates based in Delhi. The cut-off for BA (H) English is at 97.50% for both Delhi and non-Delhi students and 98.50 per cent for BA (H) History for students outside the city. These courses had high cut-offs in DU as well.

AUD reserves 85% seats for candidates from Delhi National Capital Territory (NCT) and 15% for non-NCT. This year, more than 21,000 candidates applied for admissions to the university.

Ambedkar University Delhi First Cut-off List 2021

BA (H) Economics

Delhi NCT - 97.25

Non-NCT - 97.75

BA (H) English

Delhi NCT - 97.50

Non-NCT - 97.50

BA (H) History

Delhi NCT - 96.75

Non-NCT - 98.50

BA (H) Mathematics

Delhi NCT - 94.25

Non-NCT - 95.25

BA (H) Psychology

Delhi NCT - 98.75

Non-NCT - 99.50

BA (H) Sociology

Delhi NCT - 96.75

Non-NCT - 97.75

BA (H) Social Sciences and Humanities

Delhi NCT - 96.50

Non-NCT - 98.25

Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA)

Delhi NCT - 97.25

Non-NCT - 97.25

BA (H) Hindi

Delhi NCT - 81.75

Non-NCT - 82.25

BA Global Studies

Delhi NCT - 91.25

Non-NCT - 96

BA Law and Politics

Delhi NCT - 93

Non-NCT - 96.75

BA Social Sciences and Humanities

Delhi NCT - 93

Non-NCT - 96.50

BA Sustainable Urbanism

Delhi NCT - 85

Non-NCT - 89.50

Ambedkar University Delhi First Cut-off List 2021: What’s next

Those who have made it to the first cut-off list will have to verify their documents as well as pay the fees in the online mode to reserve the seats between October 6 and 7. The varsity will release the second cut-off list on October 8. AUD will release as many as 6 merit lists this year. Further, for students who applied under the ECA/Sports Quota, a sports trial will be held on October 16 and the list of shortlisted candidates will be published on October 18. The entire admissions process will be completed by October 29.

“The list is provisional and final admission will be subject to verification of marks and other requisite documents at the time of admission. Offer may be withdrawn in case it is found that any information provided is not correct. Admission will be based on marks computed on the basis of the best 4 subjects excluding vocational subjects. The names on the list have been generated on the basis of merit," AUD said on its official notice.

