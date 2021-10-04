Ambedkar University First Cut-off Tomorrow: Documents Needed to Apply

Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) will release the first cut-off list for undergraduate (UG) courses tomorrow, October 5 at 10 am. Candidates who applied for admission can check the programme-wise cut-offs by visiting the official portal aud.ac.in. The AUD cut-off will be released separately for each course.

Once the cut-off will be released, the shortlisted applicants will be required to complete the physical document verification that will be held on October 6 and 7 between 10 am and 5 pm.

Ambedkar University admissions 2021: Documents needed

Here’s the list of documents that the shortlisted candidates will need to submit to secure their admission:

— Class 10 mark sheet to be treated as age proof

— Class 10 provisional certificate

— Class 12 mark sheet

— Class 12 provisional certificate/original certificate

— Character certificate

— Category (SC/ST/PWD/CW/KM) /OBC (non-creamy layer) certificate, if applicable

— EWS, sports quota certificate, if applicable

— Migration certificate

— Transfer certificate

— Two recent passport size self-attested photographs

After the admission process for the first cut-off list will be completed, the varsity will release the second cut-off list on October 8 and the admission process will be conducted between October 9 and 11. The varsity will conduct the admission up to the sixth round. For students who applied under the ECA/Sports Quota, a sports trial is scheduled to be held on October 16 and the list of shortlisted candidates will be published on October 18.

