Ambedkar University MBA Admissions Closing Soon, Here's All You Need to Know

The Dr BR Ambedkar University has already opened the university admission process and is inviting applications for its management programme. Interested candidates can apply for admission into Ambedkar University for MBA admissions 2022 till April 30, 2022. The candidates will be selected for the management programme at AUD based on the admission test. According to the information available on the official website, the entrance test will be held on May 8. Applicants can apply at audadmission.samarth.edu.in.

As per the official notification, candidates will be selected based on the scores obtained in their admission test or CMAT 2022. Following this candidates will be shortlisted for a personal interview (PI). The final merit list shall be prepared using the weighted average of marks obtained in the admission test or CMAT 2022 (70 per cent weightage) and PI (30 per cent weightage).

Ambedkar University MBA 2022: How to apply?

Step 1. Interested candidates will first have to go to the official website.

Step 2. Click on the admission tab.

Step 3. Click on MBA Admissions.

Step 4. Following this applicants have to click on the link the link that reads, “online admission form”.

Step 5. Then enter required details to register.

Step 6. Use registered credentials to login.

Step 7. Then fill up the form with asked information of the candidate.

Step 8. Deposit application fee for the registration.

Step 9. Verify details and submit and save the form for further use.

Ambedkar University MBA 2022: Test pattern

The Ambedkar University has also notified that the admission test for management programme will consist of 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) on verbal ability (includes verbal aptitude and English language comprehension) and analytical ability (includes quantitative ability, data interpretation and logical reasoning) and general awareness. Four marks would be awarded for each correct answer, negative marking will be there i.e. one mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer. It added that CMAT 2022 Scores will also be accepted in lieu of the AUD Admission Test.

For the ease of the applicants, the university has also opened helplines and informed students that if they have any queries, then candidates can email at admissions@aud.ac.in.

