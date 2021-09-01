CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#Paralympics
Home » News » education-career » Ambedkar University to Reopen, MPhil, PhD, Final Year Students to be Called First
1-MIN READ

Ambedkar University to Reopen, MPhil, PhD, Final Year Students to be Called First

Ambedkar University to reopen classes for final year students (Representative image)

Ambedkar University to reopen classes for final year students (Representative image)

Delhi government-run Ambedkar University plans to call students back to the campus but only after consent from their parents, an official said on Tuesday.

Delhi government-run Ambedkar University plans to call students back to the campus but only after consent from their parents, an official said on Tuesday. The university has decided that final-year undergraduate and postgraduate students, along with those pursuing MPhil and PhD will be allowed to return to the campus.

However, their parents will have to submit a signed consent form, the official said, adding that no date has been set till now for reopening of the campus. Following a marked improvement in the COVID-19 situation here, the Delhi government had last Friday announced that schools for classes 9 to 12, colleges and coaching institutions will reopen from September 1.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said teaching and learning activities will continue to be conducted in a blended mode. The university official said all the guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority will be followed.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:September 01, 2021, 10:41 IST