Amid Covid-19 Spurt, MP Board Exams Postponed Till June

Despite major cities and several towns locked under corona-induced curfew, the Covid-19 infection spread in Madhya Pradesh is spreading at a rapid pace forcing the MP Board of Secondary Education to postpone board exams by a month on Wednesday.

In the wake of the growing threat of Covid-19, the education board is finding it imperative to postpone board exams which were to start from April 30 and May 1, an order from the MPBSE said.

The exams will now take place in the month of June and a revised timetable for the same will be issued shortly, the order further stated.

On Tuesday, the Dept of School Education announced summer vacation at all the government-aided schools for classes I to VIII till June 13. Classes I to VIII in private schools won’t be conducted until April 30.

Previously, after the closure of schools on March 24 last year, classes from IX to XII were restarted a few months ago while classes I to VIII could never resume with the onset of Covid-19 second wave.

Indore in the last 24 hours reported 1611 fresh cases while state capital Bhopal recorded 1497 new cases of infection in the same period and registered four deaths. Including nine deaths, Gwalior has reported 801 fresh cases while Jabalpur has registered 601 fresh cases. As many as 23 cities and towns are under lockdown prohibitions in Madhya Pradesh presently. However, the preventive measures seem of little benefit as cases continue to spiral at a fast pace.

