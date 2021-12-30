Amid Covid Restrictions, Doctors Not Allowed to Gather Yet Say Protest Will Continue

After days of protest, a delegation of resident doctors Tuesday met union health minister Mansukh Madaviya. Assurances were given from the ministry to fast track the process by forming a three-member committee to submit the documents and the government’s stand in Supreme Court where the matter is sub judice.

Federation of Resident Doctors Association ( FORDA) who called the strike and protest in the first place was satisfied after meeting Madaviya. They tried to make protesting doctors understand that minister in the public domain has regretted police brutality and also about the assurances but the latter were not convinced.

Another meeting was held between different doctors associations including FORDA, FIMA & RDA’s but a collective call was taken to continue with the protest since no exact date was given for NEET PG counselling 2021 and FIRs filed against doctors were also not taken back.

Meanwhile, GRAP was announced in the capital city following the rise in the covid cases and the increase in positivity rate. Amid the rising cases, large gatherings are banned in Delhi. Police personnel gathered outside the resident doctor’s hostel to not allow them to gather or protest.

“Protestors are not allowed as per the covid guidelines. I have briefed doctors about the same that the yellow alert has been implemented. It’s not about inside or outside the hospital, it’s about the gathering which is not allowed. I believe that the doctors will follow the guidelines. If not then we will again make them understand otherwise legal action will be taken against the doctors," police officials said.

“Delhi police behaved like a gentleman in front of these protesting docs. We offered them tea as well. They were made to sit on a carpet at Sarojini Nagar police station. No question of apology from our side’, said ACP PS Yadav.

While talking to news18 Dr Manish, President FORDA said that they are finding it very challenging to continue with the protests given the covid restrictions in place. A collective call will be taken soon but we want FIRs to be taken back and demand an apology from the Delhi police over their behaviour.

