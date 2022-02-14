Amid Karnataka Hijab Row, Congress MLA Supports Uniform in Schools, Colleges

With the Congress party supporting Muslim girls insistence to wear hijab in educational institutions in Karnataka, a party lawmaker here has favoured wearing only uniform in schools and colleges. In a Facebook post in Hindi, Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh of the Shimla (Rural) assembly seat said that one should wear only the uniform of that educational institute while going there.

The dignity of the educational institutes would be maintained only then, he added. The MLA, however, did not mention the ‘hijab’ word in his post but the timing of the post indicated that Singh has expressed his views on the ongoing controversy on hijab in Karnataka. The post has been liked by 4,200 people and shared by 98 Facebook users whereas it has got 573 comments within six hours.

