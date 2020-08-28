Amid Pandemic, Kashmir University's UG First Semester Exams to Be Held Online
Practical Examination in this regard shall also be conducted strictly as per the guidelines notified by the Assistant Registrar Academic,a notification said.
A notification to this effect was issued by the Controller of Examination of University of Kashmir on Friday. (Image for representation)
The University of Kashmir will conduct the first semester examination of undergraduate courses through online mode in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, a university spokesman said on Friday.
“In view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the requirement of social distancing thereof, the Vice-Chancellor has been pleased to authorise the conduct of 1st semester examination through online mode strictly as per guidelines notified by the University," the notification reads. “Practical Examination in this regard shall also be conducted strictly as per the guidelines notified by the Assistant Registrar Academic,” it added.
The decision to hold online examinations comes amid ranging controversy on the conduct of NEET and JEE examinations through physical presence of the candidates next month.
