Amid Protests Against Agnipath Scheme, IAF Receives Over 94,000 Applications for Agniveer in 3 Days

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has received over 94,000 applications since the commencement of the recruitment process under the newly introduced Agnipath scheme. Confirming the development, the official Twitter page of PRO Hyderabad, Ministry of Defence, revealed that the Air Force has received 94,281 applications by 10 am as of June 27.

As per the newly introduced Agnipath scheme, soldiers will be recruited for a four-year service period in the armed forces – Army, Navy and Air Force. After the completion of the tenure, a quarter of these soldiers will be brought into regular services. The last date to register is July 5 at careerindianairforce.cdac.in. “As of 10:30 am today, 94,281 applicants have registered to become Agniveer Vayu,” reads the tweet.

The Agnipath scheme will fill vacancies for personnel below officer rank between the ages of 17.5 and 21 years. For this year, however, the upper age limit has been relaxed by two years. To be eligible for the recruitment under the Agnipath scheme, a candidate must have passed class 12 or equivalent with at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate. Scoring 50 per cent of marks in English is also mandatory. Candidates who have completed a two-year vocational course from a COBSE-listed state education board or council with at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate and in English, can also apply.

The selection of Aginveer Vayus will be through a multi-level process that includes a written test expected to be held on July 24. Shortlisted candidates will then be called for physical fitness and medical test.

Selected candidates will be paid a customised monthly package which will differ for each year. Seventy percent of this package will be as in-hand salary whereas the remaining 30 per cent will be credited into Agniveer Corpus Fund which will be given to the candidates after the four-year period. For the first year, candidates will be paid a package of Rs 30,000 per month where the in-hand salary will be Rs 21,000.

In the second year, the package will be Rs 33,000 whereas the in hand, the salary will be Rs 23,100. For the third and fourth years, the Agniveers shall be paid a monthly package of Rs 36,500 and Rs 40,000 and the in-hand salary will be Rs 25,550, and Rs 28,000, respectively.

