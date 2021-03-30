Covid-19 Forces MP Govt to Alter Decision, Schools to Remain Shut for classes 1 to 8

Sensing the impending threat of Covid-19, the Madhya Pradesh government has altered the decision to start schools from April 1. While schools will still re-open from April 1, but there would not be any classes from 1 to 8 until April 15, the Department of School Education issued an order informing all collectors on Tuesday. The order is binding for both government and private schools.

The department has made it clear that physical classes for students of standard 9 to 12 will remain functional from April 1 while following all the safety norms as specified earlier.

Earlier, the State government has allowed classes 1 to 8 to restart from April 1. These classes are defunct since the announcement of nationwide lockdown which was imposed on March 24 last year.

The Department of School Education in the order said that in accordance with the decision taken in the meeting with the Parents Teachers’ Association on December 4, classes till 1 to 8 were to remain closed by March 31 and in the wake of Covid19 threat afresh, these classes shall remain closed till April 15.

Large numbers of private schools in Bhopal and other cities are also not keen to restart offline classes till middle level.

Madhya Pradesh is recording a steady surge in fresh cases with the overall number of fresh infections approaching towards 2,000 daily mark, of late. As many as 11 cities are under Sunday weekly lockdown presently with night curfew which starts daily at 9pm.