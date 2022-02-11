Amidst Hijab Row, Karnataka School Upto Classes 10 to Re-open From February 14

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced that schools for up to class 10 will re-open in the state on Monday, February 14. The decision to re-open colleges will be taken by the state government later. The announcements was made after a key meeting between Karnataka’s home minister, education minister, DGP and other import law department officials with the CM.

The last two days have been very peaceful. Today a 3-member bench (of high court) has, while adjourning the matter for Monday, appealed to all the schools to reopen but no religious dress codes should be followed by both sides: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Speaking to the media after this meeting, Bommai said, “I appeal to everyone to work together & see that there is peace in the colleges. Schools will reopen from Monday for classes up to 10th standard. Degree colleges will reopen later," reported news agency ANI.

All schools and colleges in Karnataka were shut on February 9, for three days amidst the ongoing row over wearing hijab on campus by some students. Announcing the closure of schools, CM appealed to students and all concerned parties to maintain peace and harmony in society. The row began last month after hijab-wearing students at the Government Girls PU College in Udupi were barred from classes for wearing the headscarf.

While the girls were later allowed on the campus, protests from other student groups opposing hijab began in the college and other parts of the state. Protestor wearing saffron scarves carried out several protest.

Hearing a petition on the incident, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday said it will hear the case again on Monday but has asked groups to not insist on wearing religious clothes (neither saffron scared nor hijab). The HC also expressed its concern over the closure of educational institutes due to the incident.

Meanwhile, a plea seeking transfer of the petition hearing from Karnataka HC to Supreme Court was dismissed by the apex court on Thursday. Refusing to interfere in the process, the SC bench said that HC was hearing the matter and it did not want to interfere in the case’s proceeding.

