Amity University, Indian Army to Jointly Set up Centre of Excellence

Amity University Uttar Pradesh, Noida will set up a Centre of Excellence for studies in engineering, innovation, and technology at its premises. It will be set up in collaboration with Army Training Command (ARTRAC), Indian Army. The army would sponsor officers to undergo on-campus and off-campus educational programmes; collaborative research and innovation will be done in areas of mutual interest.

As envisaged in the MoU, the Indian Army, through ARTRAC will establish a Centre of Excellence for studies in engineering and technology which will enable the exchange of information on educational programmes run by Amity as part of its on-campus and off-campus programmes and on research and innovations currently undertaken by the varsity.

The Centre of Excellence will focus on emerging areas of science and technology, including information warfare or security, wireless communication, robotics and automation, tracking, surveillance, underwater acoustics and communication, chemical storage, handling, transport, and disposal, environment and Energy system technologies, supply chain management, communication skills, soft skills, and many other fields in the larger domain of defence technology and management.

Dr. Ashok k Chauhan founder president, Amity Education Group said this is the historical occasion of signing the MoU between Amity and Army Training Command (ARTRAC), Indian Army. Amity always wanted to contribute to nation-building and this step is the biggest towards it. Dr Chauhan called this MoU as unprecedented, unimaginative and of great ingenuity in the history of Amity and said Amity will initiate a targeted plan to execute this historical MoU.

