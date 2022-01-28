Amity University Partners With TCS to Offer Remote Internships to BCA, MCA Students

Amity University has partnered with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) iON, a strategic business unit of TCS, to provide remote internships to students. It aims to help students of BCA and MCA programs become industry-ready with specialisations in cloud and security, data analytics, augmented reality & virtual reality, machine learning.

“The assured remote internships will be provided in semesters four and six to BCA students and semester three to MCA students in these programs. Placement assistance will be given in the final semesters of the BCA and MCA program," read the press release from the varsity.

Read|TCS Beats IBM to Become Second Most Valuable IT Firm Globally; Infosys, Wipro Shine

“The partnership is aimed and designed to train and skill the young talent pool for being ‘Industry Ready’. Every aspirant at Amity University Online will have access to mentors from the industry. Existing BCA and MCA students will also have the opportunity to pursue these specialisations. It will help aspirants acquire knowledge and skills for the global market by leveraging TCS iON’s digital platform and learn about industry best practices." it added.

Under this partnership, Amity students will gain access to TCS iON’s digital learning resources such as live lectures by industry professionals, an academic connect community as well as an industry connect the community.

The university added that the partnership will enhance career readiness and employability through on-the-job experience gained through remote internships and also provide placement opportunities with over 500+ corporates. Furthermore, the students will be awarded certificates from TCS iON on successfully completing the courses and will earn academic credits for their degree program.

Read|TCS, Infosys, Wipro Hire Over 1 Lakh Employees this Fiscal. Know Details

Delighted by the association, Ajit K Chauhan, Chairman, Amity University Online shared, “In today’s ever-evolving times, bridging the skills gap remains a persistent challenge faced by universities especially so in the IT and tech-related programs. Integrated lectures directly from the industry and remote internship opportunities will further strengthen the career readiness and employability of our students. We are looking forward to creating greater impact with this exclusive partnership with TCS iON.”

Commenting on the partnership, Venguswamy Ramaswamy, Global Head, TCS iON, said, “Digitisation has increased the hiring of professionals in new-age technologies like cloud computing and data analysis. The Indian job market is one of the largest hubs for employing these professionals, yet, according to some estimates around a million jobs in data science were vacant at the end of August 2020. The course provides remote internships and placement assistance along with industry mentorship which will help improve the employability quotient of students.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.