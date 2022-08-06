Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham’s the directorate of admissions is all set to start the Centralised Seat Allotment Process 2022 today, August 6. The admissions to all the BTech programmes offered by the varsity will be based on the rank scored in either of the exams — Amrita Entrance Examination Engineering (AEEE) 2022 or JEE Main 2022 score or SAT score or Pearson undergraduate engineering examination score.

The varsity has five engineering campuses – Amaravati, Amritapuri, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Coimbatore. As many as 85 per cent of the seats are reserved for meritorious students. Candidates with top rank in AEEE or top percentile in JEE Main 2022 will receive a scholarship in the first year. The Centralised Seat Allotment Process is conducted through three rounds. Candidates can opt for sliding during the counseling rounds so that they try getting the most preferred branch of their choice.

Amrita University offers more than 250 UG, PG, and PhD programmes in engineering, management, and medical sciences including ayurveda, life sciences, physical sciences, agriculture sciences, arts and humanities, and social and behavioural sciences. Amrita has seven campuses at Amaravati, Amritapuri, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Kochi, and Mysuru, and a new upcoming campus at NCR Delhi (Faridabad).

Meanwhile, the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 are likely to be released today, August 6. Once out, the session 2 results will be available on the official portal of the National Testing Agency (NTA) at jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. The final rank list will also be released along with the results. Students who have secured 100 percentile in both the sessions of the engineering entrance exam will be considered while creating the final rank list.

