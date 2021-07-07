Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Announces Foundation Programs for Engineering Aspirants

In the wake of the Corona pandemic across the globe, the education sector is going through dramatic shifts. It’s no secret that the world is becoming a much smaller place and technology is playing a far greater role in the academic space more than ever before. Hence, in keeping up with its objective of enhancing the quality of education in Engineering, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has introduced a breakthrough foundation program to provide prospective Engineering candidates a solid foundation in key scientific and technology ideas while also connecting them to future technology and real-world applications.

Study a Foundation Course: Your Route to an Engineering Degree

Ranked 4th in India by NIRF, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham consistently seeks to prepare graduates with a solution-mindset and a high degree of ethical standards. With all classes moved online since February 2020, the college is using several tools to make for an easier transition for +2 students to the Engineering stream of their choice. Many students who undertake Engineering are unaware of the right discipline to study that can successfully launch their engineering career. The Amrita Foundation program aims to raise awareness about some of the coveted engineering courses among parents and students along with providing all the necessary information to help students make an informed decision about which degree to pursue at the end of the year.

Start your path to success

The Engineering Foundation Course by Amrita opens a broad window into a whole new world of technology and is perfect for students aspiring to study an engineering related discipline at a reputed university. Developed as a virtual learning program, it is intended to offer students a chance to meticulously assess the latest trends and progression in the field of Engineering. By taking advantage of the foundation program, students will learn essential abilities needed for the workplace like critical thinking and evaluation skills. They will also be able to associate a phenomenon with technological advancement with its real-world applications - all whilst developing their knowledge of applied Physics, Mathematics, and computational thinking by experts for a prosperous future career in Engineering.

Br. Maheshwara Chaithanya, the Chairman (B.Tech Admissions) at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham explains how this new course will specifically help students launch their career in engineering. “This education program is aimed at educating the future engineering aspirants. With the massive use of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Internet of Things, Robotics and Automation, it is critical for prospective students to be problem solvers and understand the amalgamation of science, engineering and technology. This 15-hours course will deliver a clear picture of what is expected from students in the next 4 years and how they can stand to improve their job prospects.”

Objectives and Outcomes

Students of the unique foundation course will learn about real-time applications and develop problem-solving skills for the future. With a total of 15 hourly sessions, the course combines key subject areas including Mathematics, Physics, and Computational Thinking by renowned professionals at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham to help build a solid foundation in the field of engineering.

Here’s how the university plans on implementing the program:

Course Objectives:

To create applied knowledge of Physics and mathematics which are foundations of engineering.

To make participants view everything around them from an engineering perspective.

Course Outcomes:

Students will be able to apply knowledge of basic theories of science in the core subjects of Engineering.

Students will be able to associate a phenomenon with technological advancement, with its real-world applications.

Students are expected to be adept at Mathematics topics like Linear Programming, Agriculture & Food, Engineering, Transportation Optimization, Energy Industry, Permutation & Combinations, Vector, Calculus, Algebra, AI that are highly desirable

By the end of the program students are also expected to be knowledgeable in Physics sectors like Laser, Manufacturing industry, Military, Microelectronics, Quantum mechanics, Electromagnetic waves, Electricity and magnetism etc. while also adding basic knowledge in computational thinking.

To sum up, Engineering is a diverse field, characterized by innovation and progression, with a huge array of academic and career paths. With the help of the Foundation programs by Amrita, students have the power to shape their educational and professional career prospects. So, if you’re an aspiring engineering student and want to benefit from a superior foundation course that could help you learn, develop, and take all the necessary steps to get where you want to be, why not get in touch with the Amrita School of Engineering?For more information, check out https://www.amrita.edu/event/amrita-foundation-program-engineering-aspirants-view-world-engineer-s-eye?utm_source=News18&utm_medium=Online%20article&utm_campaign=Foundation%20Programs%20for%20Engineering%20Aspirants

