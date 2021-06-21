Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham AEEE Phase 3 Registrations Open, How to Apply

The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has begun the AEEE 2021 Phase 3 application process today. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website of the institute up till July 5. The Phase 3 exams for BTech admissions will be conducted from July 11 to 14.

Candidates, who attempted AEEE 2021 in Phase 1 and 2 can apply for the Phase 3 exams to improve their marks. The examination will be conducted fully online in remote proctored mode.

To be eligible to appear for the AEEE exam, students must have passed class 12 or equivalent exam from a recognised board with not less than 55 per cent in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics separately, and an aggregate minimum of 60 per cent in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Candidates seeking admission should be born on or after July 1, 2000.

AEEE 2021 application: Steps to apply

Step 1. Go to the official website of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Step 2. On the homepage go to the admission tab and click on the link for BTech 2021

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page. Click on ‘Apply Now’

Step 4. Register yourself by using your email id

Step 5. Enter the personal information and submit. Save the registration details and proceed further

Step 6. Complete the application form and submit

Step 7. Make a payment of the application fee and download the page for future reference.

Applicants must keep the registered login credentials safe for subsequent logins.

Apart from the AEEE exam results, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham also accepts JEE Mains, SAT, Pearson UG Entrance Examination (PUEE) scores.

Following the AEEE 2021 exams, selected candidates will be asked to appear for an online counselling session to be conducted individually to discuss the prospective engineering programs available, based on the grade the student receives.

Further, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has released the AEEE 2021 Phase 2 score on June 20, the entrance examination for which was conducted from June 11 to 14. The phase 1 exam was held on April 17 and 18.

