Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has stepped up in many ways to provide the best tools for its engineering students

Unprecedented era,’ ‘global crisis,’ ‘uncharted territory’ - we’ve read all these words a thousand times. Unfortunately, like the rest of the world, engineering courses have been severely disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. But amid all these challenges, the resilience of the Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham community remains unshaken with the faculty, staff and students continuing to face the challenges with creativity, innovation, and concern. So, are you curious to know what it’s like to study Engineering at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham?

Promoting employment

In the midst of these trying times, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham acted immediately by launching a full-fledged campus placement drive to support its students during the COVID 19 pandemic. As the crisis halted all the physical campus operations and shifted the core activities online, Amrita requested and partnered with premier corporations to conduct the annual placement drive online with an aim to stay true to its goal of providing the best options for student’s career success and employment needs.

When the lockdown was announced and the pandemic situation continued to bring fear and uncertainties about the future, Amrita quickly contacted and supported students on placements and employers to help them move work experience online. A virtual interview procedure for the full batch of its School of Engineering students was set up in order to provide a seamless flow of information and communication between the students and prospective recruiters.

The quick reaction and active collaborations resulted in an unprecedented success rate as over 90% of Amrita’s B. Tech and M.Tech students were recruited through this virtual placement procedure in 2020 with global corporations like as Microsoft and Cisco. Students were recruited for internships with stipends starting at Rs. 60,000 per month and jobs through an online recruitment procedure that included over 50 companies with a starting salary of Rs. 14.37 lakhs per annum. A well-renowned Australian multinational corporation, Atlassian, provided the highest compensation at Rs 56.9 lakh per annum making this campaign a highly unique and successful one in an incredibly challenging time.

This remarkable work carried out by the university demonstrates its fundamental value of swiftly adapting to the current circumstances and strong commitment towards ensuring that all students have the opportunity to establish a safe future.

Technology in Education

Amrita has established a robust curriculum that determines the foundation of its educational infrastructure set up by active collaborations and appropriately supplemented by value-based education. As thousands of students transitioned into an online learning environment, the quality of the education students received in the Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham’s School of Engineering continued to be of utmost importance.

By partnering with several universities, Amrita provides exciting opportunities to gain global exposure and study experience at internationally renowned institutions in Europe and the USA. All of the university’s students benefit from frequent student exchange programs, integrated courses, and dual-degree courses with top universities throughout the world.

Additionally, the university focuses on developing sustainable communities as part of its complete framework for academic engagement. This is accomplished through the creation of a curriculum centered on experiential learning via unique initiatives like HuT and Live-In Labs. HuT has a well-established engineering research center that uses robotics to seek answers for societal issues and humanitarian causes whereas the Live-in-Labs program aims to expose youth to implement sustainable solutions in vulnerable and rural areas, thereby facilitating critical and collaborative problem-solving abilities.

Innovation in admission procedures

Irrespective of the challenges, Amrita excelled in enduring the swift velocity of change and has successfully created new means to acquire knowledge by making it easier for students to enroll in their exceptional programs. All B.Tech programs are accepting applications for future professions in Robotics & Automation, Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, Aerospace Technology, Internet of Things, and more. It continues to strengthen the educational sector and impart knowledge to all deserving candidates by being the only institution that accepts applicants based on any of four entrance exams: the Amrita Entrance Examination (AEEE), the Remote Proctored Examination (CBT or RPE), the JEE Mains 2021, or the SAT or Pearson UG Entrance Examination Score (PUEE).

“Amrita believes in Education for Life & Education for Living. Students passing out from Amrita will be the problem solvers for the society, enriched with values. We believe that the knowledge gained from science and technology should be used for the benefit of the society and mankind”, said Br. Maheshwara Chaithanya, Chairman (B.Tech Admissions), Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham.

You surely don’t need any reason to strive for admission in Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham but if you did, the above-mentioned ones must have done the task. Ranked at the top, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is renowned for its research expertise and rich cultural and educational value for more reasons than one. Spreading over five campuses, it boasts of an excellent infrastructure, high ethical standards and numerous accolades by eminent institutions.

For more information, check out https://www.amrita.edu/admissions/btech-2021?utm_source=Network%2018&utm_medium=Online%20article&utm_campaign=B.tech%20Amrita%20Admission

This article has been created by Studio18 Team on Behalf of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here